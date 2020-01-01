Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 7820X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7820X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +4%
517
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Core i7 7820X +52%
5193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +11%
2844
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Core i7 7820X +26%
17795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +4%
1207
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +61%
6971
4329
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|359 USD
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i7-7820X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|11MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|99°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900K and Core i7 8700K
- Core i7 10700K and Core i7 8700K
- Core i5 10600K and Core i7 8700K
- Ryzen 5 2600 and Core i7 8700K
- Core i5 10400 and Core i7 8700K
- Core i9 10900K and Core i7 7820X
- Ryzen 9 3900X and Core i7 7820X
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i7 7820X
- Core i5 9400F and Core i7 7820X
- Core i5 9600K and Core i7 7820X