Intel Core i7 8700K vs i7 8700
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8700K against the 3.2 GHz i7 8700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +7%
517
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3425
Core i7 8700 +5%
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +4%
2844
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +6%
14112
13360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700K +3%
1207
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700K +10%
6971
6328
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|359 USD
|303 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700K
|i7-8700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
