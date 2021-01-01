Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700T or Core i5 10210U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10210U and 8700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700T
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1024 vs 870 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 8700T – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +64%
10831
Core i5 10210U
6596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +79%
4902
Core i5 10210U
2738

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700T and i5 10210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 August 21, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8700T i5-10210U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700T official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

