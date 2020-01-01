Intel Core i7 8700T vs i5 10400T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T against the 2 GHz i5 10400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2615
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2400
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10814
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T +15%
1098
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +18%
5215
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700T
|i5-10400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700T official page
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
