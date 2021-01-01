Intel Core i7 8700T vs i5 10500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1150 vs 1024 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2398
Core i5 10500 +16%
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10831
Core i5 10500 +24%
13464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Core i5 10500 +13%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4902
Core i5 10500 +21%
5928
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700T
|i5-10500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700T official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1