We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 8700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 8700T – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1267 vs 1024 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T
2398
Core i5 1135G7 +16%
2789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +6%
10831
Core i5 1135G7
10250
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T
1036
Core i5 1135G7 +24%
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +16%
4902
Core i5 1135G7
4217

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700T and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-8700T i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 35 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700T official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

