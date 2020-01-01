Intel Core i7 8700T vs i5 8250U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 8700T – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T +21%
2400
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +78%
10814
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T +32%
1098
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +99%
5215
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8700T
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700T official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
