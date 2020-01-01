Intel Core i7 8700T vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2400
Core i5 8400 +1%
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +15%
10814
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T +6%
1098
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +19%
5215
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700T
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700T official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
