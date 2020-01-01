Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700T or Core i5 9400F: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400F and 8700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +12%
10814
Core i5 9400F
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +17%
5215
Core i5 9400F
4470

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700T and i5 9400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 January 7, 2019
Launch price - 189 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8700T i5-9400F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700T official page Intel Core i5 9400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400F or i7 8700T?
