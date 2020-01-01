Intel Core i7 8700T vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 9 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2400
Core i5 9400F +4%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +12%
10814
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T +3%
1098
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +17%
5215
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700T
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700T official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
