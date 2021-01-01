Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8700T or Core i7 10700T: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8700T vs i7 10700T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 10700T with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700T and 8700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1202 vs 1024 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T
2398
Core i7 10700T +14%
2725
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T
10831
Core i7 10700T +24%
13385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8700T
1036
Core i7 10700T +16%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T
4902
Core i7 10700T +29%
6326

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8700T and i7 10700T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8700T i7-10700T
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700T official page Intel Core i7 10700T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

