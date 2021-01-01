Intel Core i7 8700T vs i7 10700T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 10700T with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1202 vs 1024 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
475
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3914
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2398
Core i7 10700T +14%
2725
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10831
Core i7 10700T +24%
13385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Core i7 10700T +16%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4902
Core i7 10700T +29%
6326
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700T
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
