Intel Core i7 8700T vs i7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 8700T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2400
Core i7 7700 +5%
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +24%
10814
8696
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1098
Core i7 7700 +3%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8700T +16%
5215
4485
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700T
|i7-7700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700T official page
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
