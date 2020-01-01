Intel Core i7 8705G vs i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7 8705G against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Core i7 1165G7 +19%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1919
Core i7 1165G7 +34%
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2371
Core i7 1165G7 +37%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8083
Core i7 1165G7 +60%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
950
Core i7 1165G7 +60%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3795
Core i7 1165G7 +35%
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake G
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8705G
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-2270
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|-
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8705G official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
