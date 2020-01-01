Intel Core i7 8705G vs i7 8550U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7 8705G against the 1.8 GHz i7 8550U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8705G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8705G +8%
418
386
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8705G +68%
1919
1140
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8705G +11%
2371
2141
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8705G +34%
8083
6029
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
950
Core i7 8550U +6%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8705G +24%
3795
3071
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake G
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8705G
|i7-8550U
|Socket
|BGA-2270
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|-
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8705G official page
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
