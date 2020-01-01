Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +15%
419
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +56%
2341
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +18%
2377
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +42%
10215
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +65%
1022
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +64%
4463
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U