Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +15%
419
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +38%
2341
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +13%
2377
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +25%
10215
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +88%
1022
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +141%
4463
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
