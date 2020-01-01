Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 5 4500U +7%
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +16%
2341
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Ryzen 5 4500U +5%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10215
Ryzen 5 4500U +11%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Ryzen 5 4500U +4%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +2%
4463
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8750H and i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 8750H and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 8750H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 8750H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i7 8750H and i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G1