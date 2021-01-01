Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 25 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
2370
Ryzen 5 5500U +10%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
10262
Ryzen 5 5500U +36%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
4847
Ryzen 5 5500U +15%
5570

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-8750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 8750H?
