Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
420
Ryzen 5 5500U +9%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2370
Ryzen 5 5500U +10%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2382
Ryzen 5 5500U +6%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10262
Ryzen 5 5500U +36%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1065
Ryzen 5 5500U +5%
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4847
Ryzen 5 5500U +15%
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1