Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i7 8750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i7 8750H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1360 vs 1055 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1045
Ryzen 5 5600H +29%
1347
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
5915
Ryzen 5 5600H +67%
9849
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
2332
Ryzen 5 5600H +28%
2982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
10117
Ryzen 5 5600H +76%
17803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1035
Ryzen 5 5600H +30%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
4998
Ryzen 5 5600H +22%
6085

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-8750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H +192%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

