Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Newer - released 2 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 7 4800HS +17%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2341
Ryzen 7 4800HS +80%
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Ryzen 7 4800HS +11%
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10215
Ryzen 7 4800HS +86%
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Ryzen 7 4800HS +18%
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4463
Ryzen 7 4800HS +74%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS