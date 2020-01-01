Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 7 4800U +14%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2341
Ryzen 7 4800U +35%
3163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Ryzen 7 4800U +10%
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10215
Ryzen 7 4800U +70%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +46%
1022
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4463
Ryzen 7 4800U +8%
4809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
