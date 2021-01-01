Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i7 8750H
Intel Core i7 8750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1430 vs 1006 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1014
Ryzen 7 5800H +43%
1445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
4477
Ryzen 7 5800H +70%
7632

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-8750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 8750H vs Core i7 10750H
2. Core i7 8750H vs Core i7 1065G7
3. Core i7 8750H vs Ryzen 5 4500U
4. Core i7 8750H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
5. Core i7 8750H vs Core i5 10300H
6. Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 4800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 8750H?
EnglishРусский