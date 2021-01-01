Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.5 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1410 vs 1055 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2332
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Ryzen 7 5800HS +36%
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4998
Ryzen 7 5800HS +43%
7126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
