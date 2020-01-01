Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Newer - released 2 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 9 4900HS +22%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2341
Ryzen 9 4900HS +87%
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Ryzen 9 4900HS +13%
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10215
Ryzen 9 4900HS +95%
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Ryzen 9 4900HS +16%
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4463
Ryzen 9 4900HS +74%
7769
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
