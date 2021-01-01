Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Ryzen 9 5900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

Intel Core i7 8750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
Intel Core i7 8750H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HS and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1047 points
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1060
Ryzen 9 5900HS +40%
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
6075
Ryzen 9 5900HS +112%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
2362
Ryzen 9 5900HS +37%
3239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
10272
Ryzen 9 5900HS +120%
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1062
Ryzen 9 5900HS +38%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
5048
Ryzen 9 5900HS +47%
7435

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-8750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Core i7 8750H
2. Core i7 9750H vs Core i7 8750H
3. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Core i7 8750H
4. Ryzen 9 4900H vs Core i7 8750H
5. Core i7 1165G7 vs Core i7 8750H
6. M1 Max vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
7. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
8. Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
9. Core i7 11800H vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
10. Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 9 5900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or Intel Core i7 8750H?
EnglishРусский