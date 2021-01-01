Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1047 points
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1060
Ryzen 9 5900HS +40%
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6075
Ryzen 9 5900HS +112%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2362
Ryzen 9 5900HS +37%
3239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10272
Ryzen 9 5900HS +120%
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1062
Ryzen 9 5900HS +38%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5048
Ryzen 9 5900HS +47%
7435
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1