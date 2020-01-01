Intel Core i7 8750H vs i3 10100
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Core i3 10100 +9%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +1%
2310
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Core i3 10100 +13%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +14%
10080
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Core i3 10100 +11%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +4%
4322
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8750H or Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 8750H or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 8750H or Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i7 8750H or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i7 8750H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 3 3300X
- Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 5 3400G
- Core i3 10100 or Core i3 10300