We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1030 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
2343
Core i3 1115G4 +16%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +58%
10042
Core i3 1115G4
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1025
Core i3 1115G4 +16%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +75%
4708
Core i3 1115G4
2691

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-8750H i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i7 8750H?
