Intel Core i7 8750H vs i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 1055 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2332
Core i3 1125G4 +8%
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +10%
10117
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Core i3 1125G4 +14%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +22%
4998
4099
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1