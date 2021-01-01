Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1200 vs 1055 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +10%
10117
Core i3 1125G4
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1035
Core i3 1125G4 +14%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +22%
4998
Core i3 1125G4
4099

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-8750H i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 24 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 1125G4 +121%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i7 8750H?
