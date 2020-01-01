Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 10 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.5 GB/s (39%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +16%
406
350
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +180%
2320
829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +42%
2328
1640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +92%
10046
5232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
994
Core i5 1030NG7 +9%
1084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +61%
4310
2674
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
