Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 10310U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2310
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Core i5 10310U +1%
2338
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +51%
10080
6665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Core i5 10310U +6%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +32%
4322
3269
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
