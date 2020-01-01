Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Core i5 10400: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400 and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
2310
Core i5 10400 +39%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
2321
Core i5 10400 +12%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
10080
Core i5 10400 +25%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
4322
Core i5 10400 +37%
5922

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and i5 10400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 182 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8750H i5-10400
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400 or i7 8750H?
