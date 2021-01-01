Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 1130G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 1030 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2303
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2343
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1025
Core i5 1130G7 +24%
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +13%
4708
4177
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
