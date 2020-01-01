Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2310
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +19%
2321
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +100%
10080
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +13%
992
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +55%
4322
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i5 7300HQ