Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 8259U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +10%
419
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +37%
2341
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +4%
2377
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +22%
10215
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +11%
1022
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +12%
4463
3989
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
