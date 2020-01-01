Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 8350U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +49%
2341
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +14%
2377
2092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +59%
10215
6432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +11%
1022
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +40%
4463
3177
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i5-8350U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
