Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H (laptop) against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +2%
2341
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Core i5 8400 +2%
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +9%
10215
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Core i5 8400 +1%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +1%
4463
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i5-8400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
