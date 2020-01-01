Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Core i5 9300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 9300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300H and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +28%
2341
Core i5 9300H
1835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +27%
10215
Core i5 9300H
8062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +38%
4463
Core i5 9300H
3238

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and i5 9300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 April 23, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8750H i5-9300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page Intel Core i5 9300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9300H or i7 8750H?
