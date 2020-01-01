Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Core i5 9400F +1%
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2310
Core i5 9400F +2%
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Core i5 9400F +6%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +6%
10080
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Core i5 9400F +8%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4322
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|189 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
