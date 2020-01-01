Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 10700
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700 (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Core i7 10700 +23%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2310
Core i7 10700 +109%
4833
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10080
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Core i7 10700 +20%
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4322
Core i7 10700 +87%
8067
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|323 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
