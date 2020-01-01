Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 10710U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Core i7 10710U +13%
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +2%
2341
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Core i7 10710U +5%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +1%
10215
10116
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +5%
1022
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +165%
4463
1682
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
