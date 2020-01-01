Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 10875H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Core i7 10875H +21%
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2341
Core i7 10875H +55%
3637
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Core i7 10875H +23%
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10215
Core i7 10875H +59%
16251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Core i7 10875H +26%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4463
Core i7 10875H +56%
6951
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
