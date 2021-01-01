Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Core i7 11370H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11370H and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1006 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1006
Core i7 11370H +55%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
4366
Core i7 11370H +29%
5634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and i7 11370H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-8750H i7-11370H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page Intel Core i7 11370H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11370H or i7 8750H?
