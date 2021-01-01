Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 1180G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.2 GHz i7 1180G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1542 vs 1006 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
414
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2379
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1014
Core i7 1180G7 +54%
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4477
Core i7 1180G7 +19%
5331
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-1180G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|8x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
