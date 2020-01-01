Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 7700HQ
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 7700HQ with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +6%
419
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +37%
2341
1708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +13%
2377
2103
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +44%
10215
7085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +11%
1022
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +30%
4463
3444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-7700HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs i5 10300H
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 8265U
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ vs i5 10400