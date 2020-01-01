Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 8565U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 8565U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +3%
419
405
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +97%
2341
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +1%
2377
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +55%
10215
6588
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +4%
1022
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +59%
4463
2807
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 28, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-8565U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
