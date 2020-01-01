Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 8650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 1.9 GHz i7 8650U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +13%
419
370
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +79%
2341
1309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +5%
2377
2263
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +55%
10215
6597
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +5%
1022
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +35%
4463
3304
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|409 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-8650U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Core i7 8750H
- Core i7 9750H vs Core i7 8750H
- Ryzen 7 4800H vs Core i7 8750H
- Ryzen 9 4900H vs Core i7 8750H
- Core i7 10510U vs Core i7 8750H
- Core i7 9750H vs Core i7 8650U
- Core i5 8250U vs Core i7 8650U
- Ryzen 7 4700U vs Core i7 8650U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i7 8650U
- Core i5 1035G1 vs Core i7 8650U