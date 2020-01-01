Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 8705G
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz i7 8705G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +22%
2341
1919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
2371
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +26%
10215
8083
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +8%
1022
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +18%
4463
3795
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 7, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake G
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|i7-8705G
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-2270
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|-
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|Intel Core i7 8705G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
