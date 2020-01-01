Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8850H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i7 8850H
Intel Core i7 8850H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 8850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +70%
2555
Ryzen 5 3500U
1501
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8850H +22%
2460
Ryzen 5 3500U
2024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +46%
10483
Ryzen 5 3500U
7161
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +69%
4590
Ryzen 5 3500U
2717

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8850H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i7-8850H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8850H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

