Intel Core i7 8850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Ryzen 5 4500U +1%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +28%
2513
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2406
Ryzen 5 4500U +2%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10406
Ryzen 5 4500U +7%
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1011
Ryzen 5 4500U +4%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +4%
4516
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
