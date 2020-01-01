Intel Core i7 8850H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Newer - released 2 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Ryzen 7 4800HS +11%
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2555
Ryzen 7 4800HS +65%
4204
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2460
Ryzen 7 4800HS +7%
2639
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10483
Ryzen 7 4800HS +84%
19309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1032
Ryzen 7 4800HS +17%
1211
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4590
Ryzen 7 4800HS +70%
7785
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8850H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
