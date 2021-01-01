Intel Core i7 8850H vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8850H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 8850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 997 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2404
Core i3 1115G4 +13%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +63%
10331
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
994
Core i3 1115G4 +20%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8850H +75%
4719
2691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8850H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8850H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1